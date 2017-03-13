DOJ charges Hamas member for 2001 Jerusalem attack that killed Americans
The Department of Justice is for the first time charging a member of Hamas for crimes resulting in the death of American citizens. On Tuesday, the department made public charges filed against Ahlam Aref Ahmad Al-Tamimi for her role in the 2001 bombing of a Sbarro pizza restaurant in Jerusalem.
