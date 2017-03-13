DOJ charges Hamas member for 2001 Jer...

DOJ charges Hamas member for 2001 Jerusalem attack that killed Americans

The Island Packet

The Department of Justice is for the first time charging a member of Hamas for crimes resulting in the death of American citizens. On Tuesday, the department made public charges filed against Ahlam Aref Ahmad Al-Tamimi for her role in the 2001 bombing of a Sbarro pizza restaurant in Jerusalem.

