DHS assessment: Individuals radicalized once in US
A recent Department of Homeland Security intelligence assessment found that most foreign-born violent extremists do not arrive in the US radicalized, but become radicalized after living in the US for several years. Such findings seem to undercut the Trump administration's case for its travel ban and track with other studies, including one by the New America Foundation, that find no clear connection with violent attacks or attempts in the US and travel from certain countries.
