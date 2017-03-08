Defenders Say Fired Prosecutor Bharar...

Defenders Say Fired Prosecutor Bharara Was 'Draining the Swamp'

14 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

If President Donald Trump is serious about his pledge to "drain the swamp," his administration may have fired the high-profile New York prosecutor who is actually doing it, supporters of the now-former U.S. attorney said Saturday. Preet Bharara, whose term as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York was marked by the successful corruption prosecutions of over a dozen state lawmakers, said he was fired Saturday after refusing to step down as ordered by the Trump administration.

