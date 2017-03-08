Congo court sentences 9 rebels to death over killings
A Congolese court has sentenced nine rebels to death and acquitted two others as the government seeks to hold a rebel group accountable for attacks that have killed more than 1,000 people in eastern Congo since October 2014. Presiding judge Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Wed
|Bible Reader
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 8
|Divorce proceedings
|62
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|Mar 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ...
|Mar 6
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 3
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|Feb 28
|Storm
|1
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC