Confirmed al Qaeda member convicted of terrorism in New York court
Harun was charged with multiple terrorism offenses, including conspiracy to murder American military personnel in Afghanistan and conspiracy to bomb the US Embassy in Nigeria. According to acting US Attorney for the Easter District of New York, Bridget M. Rohde, "[t]he United States will be tireless in its efforts to hold al-Qaeda members accountable when they target American citizens serving their country abroad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|23 hr
|CombOver Donald
|66
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Thu
|Just Slim
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Thu
|Texxy
|276,627
|A Muslim man from Oregon could face 7 years in ...
|Thu
|Texxy
|1
|Five reasons 'Homeland' season six is stupid
|Wed
|DR X
|2
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC