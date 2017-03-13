Confirmed al Qaeda member convicted o...

Confirmed al Qaeda member convicted of terrorism in New York court

Harun was charged with multiple terrorism offenses, including conspiracy to murder American military personnel in Afghanistan and conspiracy to bomb the US Embassy in Nigeria. According to acting US Attorney for the Easter District of New York, Bridget M. Rohde, "[t]he United States will be tireless in its efforts to hold al-Qaeda members accountable when they target American citizens serving their country abroad.

