.com | Trial starts for Germans accused of refugee attacks

Eight members of a German far-right group went on trial on Tuesday over terrorism charges, accused of a series of attacks against refugees and political opponents. The so-called "Freital group" - named after the members' hometown outside Dresden, the capital of the eastern state of Saxony - consists of seven men, aged 19 to 39 and a 28-year-old woman.

