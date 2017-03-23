Cincinnati night club shooting: 1 dea...

Cincinnati night club shooting: 1 dead, 14 wounded; terrorism not suspected

Read more: The Mississippi Press

Cincinnati city officials say a conflict between at least two people and possibly groups earlier Saturday apparently escalated into the overnight nightclub shooting that left one person dead and 14 people injured. There was no indication the shooting at the Cameo club was terrorism-related, police said.

