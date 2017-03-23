Cincinnati night club shooting: 1 dead, 14 wounded; terrorism not suspected
Cincinnati city officials say a conflict between at least two people and possibly groups earlier Saturday apparently escalated into the overnight nightclub shooting that left one person dead and 14 people injured. There was no indication the shooting at the Cameo club was terrorism-related, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mississippi Press.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|1 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Fri
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Fri
|Canuck stay home
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Fri
|Fairyland no go
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Mar 18
|Capn
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC