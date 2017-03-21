Carry-on electronics ban raises questions among security experts
The White House confirms new restrictions on electronic devices carried by travellers to the US from 10 airports in response to unspecified terror threats. New rules banning many electronic items from passenger cabins on US and UK-bound flights will force a rethink now on fire safety concerns in consigning them to the hold, and some experts question whether the limited ban can improve passenger security.
