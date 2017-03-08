'Carlos the Jackal,' 1970s extremist,...

'Carlos the Jackal,' 1970s extremist, faces Paris trial

12 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2000 file photo, Venezuelan international terrorist Carlos the Jackal whose real name is Ilich Ramirez Sanchez is seated in a Paris courtroom. Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, also known as Carlo... PARIS - Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, also known as Carlos the Jackal, is due to go on trial Monday for a deadly attack in a Paris' shopping mall decades ago, the oldest one blamed on the former public enemy of France and probably the last one to come to court.

