Cabin baggage ban on laptops and tablets could extend to all flights, hints Rudd
Britain's ban on laptops and tablets being carried as cabin baggage on inbound flights from a group of Middle East countries could at some stage be extended to all flights, Home Secretary Amber Rudd has suggested. It was announced on Tuesday that passengers will no longer be able to carry large electronic devices on inbound flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.
