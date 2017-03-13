Boko Haram splinter group head charged with foreign kidnappings, murders

Nigeria on Tuesday charged the leader of Boko Haram splinter group Ansaru with the abduction and murder of 10 foreigners, in one its highest-profile cases yet against Islamist militants. Khalid al-Barnawi, one of three Nigerians listed by the US government as a "specially designated global terrorist", appeared in court alongside six other defendants and denied the charges.

