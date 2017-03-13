Boko Haram splinter group head charge...

Boko Haram splinter group head charged with foreign kidnappings, murders

13 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Nigeria on Tuesday charged the leader of Boko Haram splinter group Ansaru with the abduction and murder of 10 foreigners, in one its highest-profile cases yet against Islamist militants. Khalid al-Barnawi, one of three Nigerians listed by the US government as a "specially designated global terrorist", appeared in court alongside six other defendants and denied the charges.

