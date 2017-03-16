Bangladesh: Two 'militant hideouts' busted in Chittagong, cop injured in 'grenade attack'
Police said a woman was also among the four dead, who belonged to a faction of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh group, known as New JMB, which they said have linked to attacks such as that on the cafe, which killed 22 people, mostly foreigners. The raid on the building began on Wednesday night and 20 members of seven families trapped inside were taken to safety before the final assault began early on Thursday, Moniruzzaman said.
