Bangladesh: Two 'militant hideouts' b...

Bangladesh: Two 'militant hideouts' busted in Chittagong, cop injured in 'grenade attack'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Police said a woman was also among the four dead, who belonged to a faction of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh group, known as New JMB, which they said have linked to attacks such as that on the cafe, which killed 22 people, mostly foreigners. The raid on the building began on Wednesday night and 20 members of seven families trapped inside were taken to safety before the final assault began early on Thursday, Moniruzzaman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) 12 hr Abamdoned memories 65
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? 12 hr Just Slim 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 14 hr Texxy 276,627
News A Muslim man from Oregon could face 7 years in ... 16 hr Texxy 1
News Five reasons 'Homeland' season six is stupid Wed DR X 2
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Wed Texxy 1
News Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,883 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC