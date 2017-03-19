Bangladesh police shoot armed militant
DHAKA: Bangladesh police shot and killed a suspected militant who tried to enter a security checkpost on a motorcycle armed with explosives, the latest in a string of security incidents since a deadly attack on a cafe in July. The latest incident came a day after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a security forces base near the international airport in the South Asian nation's capital, Dhaka.
