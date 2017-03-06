Bahrain files lawsuit to dissolve secular political party
Bahrain's government filed a lawsuit Monday to dissolve a secular political party, the second-such organization it has targeted in the last year as part of an intense crackdown on opposition in the island nation. The country's Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Ministry accused Waad of "supporting terrorism," according to a statement.
