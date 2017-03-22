At least 2 dead in car rampage, knife attack in London
A vehicle mowed down pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, killing at least one woman and leaving others with injuries described as catastrophic. Around the same time Wednesday, a knife-wielding attacker stabbed a police officer and was shot on the grounds outside Britain's Parliament, sending the compound into lockdown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Mar 18
|Capn
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|276,627
|A Muslim man from Oregon could face 7 years in ...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Five reasons 'Homeland' season six is stupid
|Mar 15
|DR X
|2
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC