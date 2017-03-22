At least 2 dead in car rampage, knife...

At least 2 dead in car rampage, knife attack in London

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: 680News

A vehicle mowed down pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, killing at least one woman and leaving others with injuries described as catastrophic. Around the same time Wednesday, a knife-wielding attacker stabbed a police officer and was shot on the grounds outside Britain's Parliament, sending the compound into lockdown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 20 CombOver Donald 67
News Family's petition calls for change to ransom po... Mar 18 Capn 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News A Muslim man from Oregon could face 7 years in ... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News Five reasons 'Homeland' season six is stupid Mar 15 DR X 2
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar 15 Texxy 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,626 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC