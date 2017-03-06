As US aid and influence shrinks in Pakistan, China steps in
In this Nov. 8, 2014 file-pool photo, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Pakistani leaders often wax lyrical about their "sweeter than honey" relations with all-weather friend China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ...
|2 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|Divorce proceedings
|60
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 3
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|Feb 28
|Storm
|1
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|Feb 17
|who cares
|63
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC