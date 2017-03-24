As attacks continue, Brexit could hamper European counterterrorism efforts
Police recruits salute in London on March 24 as a mark of respect for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed in the attack on the British Parliament two days before. The man who brought terror to the heart of London on Wednesday was British-born, and authorities have given no indication his planning unfolded transnationally.
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Fri
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Fri
|Canuck stay home
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Fri
|Fairyland no go
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Mar 18
|Capn
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|276,627
