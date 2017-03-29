Armed Rohingya wing in Myanmar denies...

Armed Rohingya wing in Myanmar denies terrorist links, says it has right to self-defense

An armed militant group fighting Myanmar's government on behalf of the country's Muslim Rohingya minority has issued a statement asserting its right to self-defense and denying links to any terrorist group. The statement, dated March 29 but released Tuesday through overseas sympathizers, is the first public announcement issued in the name of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, which previously called itself the Faith Movement, or Harakah al-Yaqin.

