Arab Factions Praise Jordanian Terror...

Arab Factions Praise Jordanian Terrorist For Killing Israeli Schoolgirls

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Muslim Brotherhood and Palestinian factions are praising a Jordanian terrorist who shot and killed seven Israeli schoolgirls and injured six others in 1997, after his release from prison on Saturday. "The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas hails the Arab Hero Ahmed Daqamseh on his release and his gaining his freedom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS... 21 hr Texxy 1
News More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March Mon Texxy 1
In The Name of Jesus, Amen. Sun misbehaved 1
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar 8 Bible Reader 2
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 8 Divorce proceedings 62
News Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon Mar 8 Jeff Brightone 1
News Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ... Mar 6 Hillary got thumped 4
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,059 • Total comments across all topics: 279,543,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC