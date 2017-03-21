AQAP trying to hide explosives in lap...

AQAP trying to hide explosives in laptop batteries

15 hrs ago

Intelligence obtained in recent weeks found that an al Qaeda affiliate was perfecting techniques for hiding explosives in batteries and battery compartments of electronic devices, according to a US official. The discovery that al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula was looking to exploit batteries and their compartments in laptops and other commercial electronic devices led the US and UK to ban devices larger than a cell phone from certain flights, the US official told CNN.

