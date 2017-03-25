Airstrikes across rebel-held Syria kill and wound scores
Airstrikes hit a women's prison and a clinic in rebel-held parts of Syria on Saturday, killing and wounding scores of people amid clashes on multiple fronts between government forces and insurgent groups in some of the country's worst violence in weeks, opposition activists said. The airstrikes, of which some activists said included Russian air raids, concentrated on the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, the central province of Hama and suburbs of the capital Damascus that have come under attack by insurgent groups over the past week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Fri
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Fri
|Canuck stay home
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Fri
|Fairyland no go
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Mar 18
|Capn
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|276,627
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC