Accomplice in 2016 attack that killed rabbi gets 2 life terms

Israeli police look for evidence at the scene where Miki Mark was killed and three members of his family were wounded when a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on their car, on July 1, 2016, south of Hebron. A Palestinian man who helped carry out a terror attack that killed an Israeli rabbi in the West Bank last year was sentenced on Wednesday to two consecutive life terms by a military court in the West Bank.

