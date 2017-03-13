Accomplice in 2016 attack that killed rabbi gets 2 life terms
Israeli police look for evidence at the scene where Miki Mark was killed and three members of his family were wounded when a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on their car, on July 1, 2016, south of Hebron. A Palestinian man who helped carry out a terror attack that killed an Israeli rabbi in the West Bank last year was sentenced on Wednesday to two consecutive life terms by a military court in the West Bank.
