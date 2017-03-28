a Carlos the Jackala sentenced to life for 1974 attack
A French court on Tuesday convicted the man known as "Carlos the Jackal," once the world's most-wanted fugitive, of a deadly 1974 attack on a Paris shopping arcade and sentenced him to life in prison for the third time. The Venezuelan-born Ilich Ramirez Sanchez is already serving two life sentences in France for murders and attacks he was convicted of perpetrating or organizing on behalf of the Palestinian cause or of communist revolution in the 1970s and '80s.
