11:29 National Bank of Tajikistan issues black list of those linked to financing terrorism

The National Bank of Tajikistan has published a list of more than 200 people wanted for committing serious crimes, as well as 15 banned organizations whose activities were recognized terrorist or extremist by the Supreme Court of the country. The black list includes the followings: the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan, the Group 24, Free Tajikistan, the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamic State, Al-Qaeda, Jamaat Ansorulokh, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, as well as those involved in human trafficking, and illegal drug trafficking.

