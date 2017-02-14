Worst Joke Ever? U.S. Spy Chief Gives Saudi Prince Highest Award for "Fighting Terrorism"
On Friday, the Director of the CIA, Mike Pompeo, used his first trip abroad to present Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef with the CIA's highest award for fighting terrorism, the George Tenet Medal. Although the ceremony wasn't covered by any of the major media, it was picked up on various blogsites where the news was greeted with predictable howls of outrage.
