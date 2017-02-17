White supremacist in South Carolina arrested after plotting a Dylan Roof-style terrorist attack

A 29 year-old white supremacist was arrested in South Carolina after purchasing a gun from an undercover FBI employee and confessing he wanted to carry out a Dylan Roof-inspired shooting. Benjamin McDowel, a convicted felon who has connections to white supremacy extremists, unknowingly met with the undercover agent, on several occasions, believing that he was a fixer for the Aryan Nations.

