Western China authorities offer big rewards for terror tips
Authorities in China's far western Xinjiang region are offering rewards of up to $730,000 for terror-related tips as they ramp up security measures in the restive area. A government memo published by state media shows that Hotan prefecture, the site of a knife attack this month, has allocated $15 million to "reward and mobilize the masses" to fight terrorism.
