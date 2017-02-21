Was Kim Jong-nam killed by VX nerve g...

Was Kim Jong-nam killed by VX nerve gas? Doesn't look like it

Malaysian authorities announced today that they have identified VX nerve gas on the face and eyes of Kim Jong Nam, the exiled half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. Kim Jon-nam was killed in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on 13 February.

