Warplanes pound northwest Syria as Geneva meetings continue

Airstrikes on Syria's rebel-held Idlib province killed at least 11 people on Monday, opposition activists said, in the latest spasm of violence to mar U.N.-brokered talks in Geneva between the government and the opposition. Also on Monday, pro-government forces drove Islamic State militants out of a line of villages in the congested Turkish frontier region, blocking the path of rival Turkish-backed opposition forces from reaching the de facto IS capital, Raqqa, opposition activists said.

