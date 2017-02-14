Virginia man who tried to aid ISIS sentenced
A Virginia man who appeared set on inspiring attacks in Washington by adherents to ISIS was sentenced on Friday to eight and a half years in prison. Haris Qamar pleaded guilty in October to attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group and was sentenced by US District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema, the Justice Department said.
