Use of 'weaponized' drones by ISIS sp...

Use of 'weaponized' drones by ISIS spurs terrorism fears

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Late last month, a pair of Islamic State fighters in desert camouflage climbed to the top of a river bluff in northern Iraq to demonstrate an important new weapon: a small drone, about six feet wide with swept wings and a small bomb tucked in its fuselage. The two men launched the slender machine and took videos from a second, smaller drone that shadowed its movements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
News German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr... Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou... Feb 17 who cares 63
News Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be... Feb 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Feb 11 learntowrite 1
News The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i... Feb 11 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 14
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,594 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC