US puts Iran a on noticea after missile test, wona t elaborate

The U.S. put Iran "on notice" Wednesday after the Iranian military tested a ballistic missile and allied rebels in Yemen attacked a Saudi naval vessel in the Red Sea, an early manifestation of President Donald Trump's promise of a tougher American approach to the Islamic republic. Delivering his first public remarks since Trump took office, Flynn didn't elaborate on what actions the U.S. might take in response to Iran's missile test earlier this week.

