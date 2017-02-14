US lawmakers want North Korea added t...

US lawmakers want North Korea added to terrorism blacklist

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

This combination of file photos shows Kim Jong Nam, left, exiled half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, in Narita, Japan, on May 4, 2001, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on May 9, 2016, in Pyongyang. The apparent assassination of the North Korean leader's estranged half-brother is strengthening bipartisan calls for the U.S. to re-list Pyongyang as a state sponsor of terrorism, a designation lifted nine years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr... 2 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou... Fri who cares 63
News Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be... Thu Jeff Brightone 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Wed RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Feb 11 learntowrite 1
News The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i... Feb 11 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 14
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,588 • Total comments across all topics: 278,971,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC