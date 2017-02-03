US hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
The Trump administration on Friday imposed sanctions on 13 people and a dozen companies in response to Iran's recent ballistic missile test, increasing pressure on Tehran without directly undercutting a landmark nuclear deal with the country. Those targeted by the Treasury Department's action include various agents, companies and associates involved in procuring ballistic missile technology for Iran.
