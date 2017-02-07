UN urges more airline passenger info in anti-terror fight
The U.N. political chief on Tuesday urged the world's nations to share information about airline passengers as part of a stepped up response to the growth of "transnational terrorism" sparked by the Islamic State group's expanding areas of attack. Jeffrey Feltman also told the U.N. Security Council that it is "critical" to improve the global response to "foreign terrorist fighters" leaving Syria and Iraq, even though many are still in conflict zones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|5 min
|Moanz8144
|49
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|16 hr
|WarForOil
|2
|5Kellyanne Conwaya s a Bowling Green massacrea ...
|17 hr
|nat'l prayer conv...
|12
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|21 hr
|SnowFlake
|4
|Paul Ryan says Iran nuclear deal will stay in p...
|Mon
|Shinichiro Takizawa
|14
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|5
|Massacre reference an error, adviser says
|Feb 5
|Rayfus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC