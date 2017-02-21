UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Baghdad
A terrorist group linked to the self-proclaimed Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, which was reportedly a car bomb [Al Jazeera report] on a busy street in the Bayaa neighborhood. Current Council President Volodymyr Yelchenko [official profile] called the attacks "cowardly and heinous," and reiterated the Council's position that "any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed."
