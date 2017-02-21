UN hosts 'Geneva IV' talks: Sequel or new script for Syria?
After months of Syria bloodshed, stalled humanitarian aid deliveries and stop-and-start diplomacy, U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura is reconvening talks between government and opposition delegations on Thursday, in the latest bid to end the country's catastrophic six-year war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions more. Hopes are not exactly high for "Geneva IV," the fourth round of U.N-mediated intra-Syrian talks since early last year.
