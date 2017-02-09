Turkey detains 4 IS suspects, seizes 24 suicide attack belts
Police detained four Islamic State suspects who were allegedly planning to carry out a "sensational" attack in Turkey and seized 24 suicide attack belts, officials said Thursday.
