Turkey condemns terror attack in Pakistan that kills at least 15 people
The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned a terror attack in the northeastern Pakistani city of Lahore that killed at least 15 people. At least 15 people were killed late on Feb. 13, emergency official Ahmad Raza told Agence France-Presse, including six police officers, while up to 87 were injured when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vest at a busy protest.
