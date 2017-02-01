Tunisian ISIS suspect arrested over attack plot in Germany
A Tunisian man suspected of being a recruiter for the Islamic State group and building a network of supporters to carry out an attack in Germany was arrested Wednesday in Frankfurt as authorities raided dozens of locations. Authorities said that Tunisian officials also suspect the man of involvement in a deadly attack on a museum in his homeland in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa...
|Tue
|values eh
|1
|Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bisson...
|Tue
|values eh
|1
|Jihadists hope Trump's travel ban radicalizes m...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
|Women's March Leader Once Threatened To 'Take A...
|Mon
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|Jan 30
|Flash
|25
|Putin, Trump, in 'positive' call, say want to c...
|Jan 28
|ashamed of trump
|1
|Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America
|Jan 22
|As I see it
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC