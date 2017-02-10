Trump's terror policies are bad enough now. What about after an attack?
Donald Trump has spent the bulk of his new presidency playing tough in the face of terrorism. Yet pretty much everything he's proposed, beyond being bigoted in the extreme, shows just how terrified and weak he is -- all while putting the country at greater risk.
