Trump under fire for saying he respects 'killer' Putin
This combination of photos show US President Donald Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Washington and Russian President Vladimir at a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. PALM BEACH - President Donald Trump is drawing fire from Republicans and Democrats alike after playing down political assassinations in Russia and Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|1 hr
|depressinglee
|1
|Paul Ryan says Iran nuclear deal will stay in p...
|3 hr
|kuda
|3
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|13 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|35
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|16 hr
|gwww
|5
|Massacre reference an error, adviser says
|Sun
|Rayfus
|1
|SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters...
|Feb 2
|Dave
|1
|Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa...
|Jan 31
|values eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC