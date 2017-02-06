Trump says without evidence that terr...

Trump says without evidence that terrorist attacks go unreported

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Days after a senior White House aide complained that news media had failed to report a nonexistent "massacre" in Kentucky, President Trump suggested Monday that journalists deliberately ignore terrorist attacks. "It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported," Trump said in remarks to soldiers at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla.

