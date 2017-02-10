Trump Reportedly Plans To Refocus Violent Extremism Initiative On Muslims
During his campaign, Donald Trump criticized President Obama for his reluctance to use the words "radical Islamic extremism." The Trump administration may now want to refocus key anti-terror programs exclusively on Muslim extremists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|4 hr
|Kitty2506
|59
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|11 hr
|learntowrite
|1
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|15 hr
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|14
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Fri
|southern at heart
|55
|Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|Feb 7
|WarForOil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC