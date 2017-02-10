Trump Reportedly Plans To Refocus Vio...

Trump Reportedly Plans To Refocus Violent Extremism Initiative On Muslims

During his campaign, Donald Trump criticized President Obama for his reluctance to use the words "radical Islamic extremism." The Trump administration may now want to refocus key anti-terror programs exclusively on Muslim extremists.

