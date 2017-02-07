Trump gets praise from Syria's Assad
Syria's leader has praised Donald Trump's rhetoric on terror, saying the new president's pledge to prioritize the fight against terrorism, including ISIS, was "promising." President Bashar al-Assad, whose government is waging a bloody civil war, told Belgian media that it was too early "to expect anything practical," from Trump but he had high hopes for a cooperative effort between the US and Russia to engage ISIS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|10 hr
|Jeremy
|50
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|10 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|Tue
|WarForOil
|2
|5Kellyanne Conwaya s a Bowling Green massacrea ...
|Tue
|nat'l prayer conv...
|12
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Tue
|SnowFlake
|4
|Paul Ryan says Iran nuclear deal will stay in p...
|Mon
|Shinichiro Takizawa
|14
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|5
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC