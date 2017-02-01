Tory leadership hopeful's campaign ma...

Tory leadership hopeful's campaign manager quits after controversial actions

Nick Kouvalis posted on Facebook that he is quitting because it has become clear he has become a distraction to Leitch's campaign. Kouvalis said last month that he posted false information about the governing Liberals in an effort to draw out left-leaning voters.

