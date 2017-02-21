Three Arrested In France For Plotting Suspected Islamic Terror Attack
French police arrested three would-be terrorists in Tuesday afternoon raids, as the city remains on high alert for potential terrorist attacks. The raids targeted the suspects in three different locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|Feb 17
|who cares
|63
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|Feb 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Feb 11
|learntowrite
|1
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|Feb 11
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|14
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC