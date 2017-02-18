The Latest: Pence praised by U2 front...

The Latest: Pence praised by U2 front man Bono

12 hrs ago

Vice-President Mike Pence is holding an impromptu meeting with U2 front man Bono, who calls the vice-president "the second busiest man on Earth." Pence met with the Irish rock star along the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

