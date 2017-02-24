The Latest: Le Pen vows to pull Franc...

The Latest: Le Pen vows to pull France out of EU, NATO

17 hrs ago

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is reiterating her commitment to pull France out of the European Union and to restore the franc as the country's official currency. Le Pen used her closed speech at the conference to highlight some of her key campaign promises from the 144 commitments she announced a day earlier.

