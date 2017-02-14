The Latest: Afghan president condemns IS attack in Pakistan
An Islamic State suicide bomber targeted worshippers at ... . Pakistani volunteers carry the dead body of an alleged militant killed in a crackdown operation by security forces to a mortuary in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|4 hr
|who cares
|63
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Wed
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Feb 11
|learntowrite
|1
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|Feb 11
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|14
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol...
|Feb 9
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC